Lorry ‘carrying live chickens’ overturns on motorway

A lorry, which reportedly was carrying live chickens, overturned on the M7 motorway in Co. Laois in the early hours of this morning, Thursday, November 21.

In a statement to AgriLand, a spokesperson for An Garda Síochána confirmed:

“Gardaí are currently at the scene of a single vehicle road traffic collision involving a truck on the M7 northbound between Junction 16 and Junction 17 that occurred in the early hours of Thursday, November 21.

No injuries were reported. The road is currently closed with local diversions in place.

According to local radio station Midlands 103, the truck was carrying live chickens at the time of the incident, adding that, as of this morning, Gardaí were at the scene working to remove the vehicle.

Meanwhile, AA Roadwatch reports that the M7 is still closed northbound, with one twitter user claiming that traffic remains deadlocked, noting that cars moved less than 500m in half an hour around 10:00am, before Junction 17.

Gardaí rein in driver towing trailer

A driver towing a livestock trailer sped into trouble with the law for road offences in the north of the country over the weekend.

The driver in question was stopped by members of An Garda Síochána in Co. Donegal for travelling in excess of permitted speeds.

Taking to social media on Monday, November 18, local Gardaí said:

“The Buncrana Road Policing unit were conducting a speed check yesterday [Sunday] on the N13 (Derry to Letterkenny Road) when they detected a vehicle towing a trailer at 99kph in a 100kph zone.

However, vehicles towing trailers max speed allowed in a 100kph zone is 80kph. FCPS [Fixed Charge Processing System] will be issued.

“Please keep this speed regulation in mind if you tow a trailer regularly,” the Garda statement concluded.