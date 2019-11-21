Auction preview: Fleet of tractors and machinery to go ‘under the hammer’ in Co. Meath

A sizeable selection of “well-maintained” tractors and machinery will go ‘under the hammer’ on Saturday, December 7, from 12:00 noon.

The sale – which will be conducted by Wilsons Auctions – is on behalf of Kieran Lavelle, who is reportedly selling the equipment “due to a change in the farm’s machinery policy and a decision to focus on dairy farming”.

The auction will take place at Kieran’s farm in Piercetown, Dunboyne, Co. Meath. Over 60 lots will be offered.

According to Wilsons Auctions, the sale will be open to both physical and online bidders.

Highlights will include: a 2012 New Holland CX8070 (combine harvester); a 2006 JCB 412S Farm Master (loading shovel); and a trio of modern Deutz-Fahr tractors.

Other items – among a myriad of lots – will include: a 2014 Krone rake; a 2012 Major topper; a 2007 Redrock (24ft) trailer; and a choice of two 2007 Redrock (18ft) trailers.

This gallery (below) shows a selection of the lots that will go ‘under the hammer’.

Click on a thumbnail in the gallery to open up a larger image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.

Ricky Wilson – director and auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions – explained: “We are delighted to be auctioning such an impressive collection of well-maintained agricultural machinery and equipment – through this clearance sale.

“We are proud of our off-site auction reputation – bringing our services to clients with a strong spread across counties throughout Ireland.

I would encourage early registration to avoid disappointment, whether it is for physical or online bidding.

Viewing times are on Friday, December 6 (from 10:00am until 4:00pm) and on the morning of the auction itself (from 9:00am).