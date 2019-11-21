Auction preview: Fleet of tractors and machinery to go ‘under the hammer’ in Co. Meath
A sizeable selection of “well-maintained” tractors and machinery will go ‘under the hammer’ on Saturday, December 7, from 12:00 noon.
The sale – which will be conducted by Wilsons Auctions – is on behalf of Kieran Lavelle, who is reportedly selling the equipment “due to a change in the farm’s machinery policy and a decision to focus on dairy farming”.
According to Wilsons Auctions, the sale will be open to both physical and online bidders.
Highlights will include: a 2012 New Holland CX8070 (combine harvester); a 2006 JCB 412S Farm Master (loading shovel); and a trio of modern Deutz-Fahr tractors.
Other items – among a myriad of lots – will include: a 2014 Krone rake; a 2012 Major topper; a 2007 Redrock (24ft) trailer; and a choice of two 2007 Redrock (18ft) trailers.
This gallery (below) shows a selection of the lots that will go ‘under the hammer’.
Click on a thumbnail in the gallery to open up a larger image; once opened you can scroll sideways to see the next picture.
Ricky Wilson – director and auctioneer at Wilsons Auctions – explained: “We are delighted to be auctioning such an impressive collection of well-maintained agricultural machinery and equipment – through this clearance sale.
“We are proud of our off-site auction reputation – bringing our services to clients with a strong spread across counties throughout Ireland.
I would encourage early registration to avoid disappointment, whether it is for physical or online bidding.
Viewing times are on Friday, December 6 (from 10:00am until 4:00pm) and on the morning of the auction itself (from 9:00am).
