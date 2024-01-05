As we all get over the festivities, the lights and decorations begin to come down for another year, but if you’re a traditionalist, you might be holding out taking the Christmas tree down until tomorrow (Saturday, January 6).

It is an old tradition for people to take their tree down on January 6, known as the official end to Christmas, in celebration of the feast of the Epiphany. The day is often known as Nollaig na mBan or Women’s Little Christmas.

For those holding out until tomorrow, a spokesperson from the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications has reminded all members of the public to dispose of waste appropriately.

The department has encouraged householders to avail of Local Authorities, where available, to dispose of their Christmas trees.

Recycling a Christmas tree

Local authorities have put together lists of where to dispose of your tree, free of charge.

Tidy Towns warned the public to remove any Christmas decorations before disposal.

Here is a list of some places where you can drop your tree off to be recycled:

Donegal (with centres accepting trees until January 27):

Cardonagh Recycling Centre;

Buncrana: Nailors Row Car Park;

Dungloe Recycling Centre;

Bundoran: Sea Front Car Park.

Wicklow (with centres accepting trees until January 14):

Arklow: Recycling Centre Croghan Industrial Estate;

Blessington: County Council Yard on the Nass Road;

Glen Of the Downs: Horkan’s Glen and Lifestyle Centre;

Wicklow Town: The Murrough Recycling Centre.

Tipperary (with centres accepting trees until January 15):

Clonmel Recycling Centre, Carrigeen;

Nenagh Recycling Centre;

Templemore Town Park;

Cahir Council Depot, Carrigeen Business Park.

Mayo (with centres accepting trees until January 17):

Ballina: Reception area at Rathroeen, Landfill Site, Killala Road;

Castlebar Area Depot, beside Topoil at Cash & Carry, Moneen;

Louisburgh: Car park, Chapel Street;

Westport Council Depot, Ballinrobe Road.

Cork (with centres accepting trees until January 31 between 8:00a.m and 5:00p.m):

Gus Healy Swimming Pool, Ballinlough;

Ballincollig Regional Park, Ballincollig;

Sam Allen Sports Complex, Gurranabraher;

Tramore Valley Park, South Link Road.

Tidy Towns have advised that people check the website of their nearest local authority for collection times.