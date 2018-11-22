Where to go for the best deals this Black Friday

If you’re wondering where to go for the best Black Friday deals, then AgriLand has you covered – we’ve been having a look at the best deals this year.

Glanbia Connect, the award-winning online retailer, has several impressive offers, including its ‘six bags free’ offer.

Under this offer, if you buy a pallet of Gain Easy-Dual calf milk replacer, or Gain Shine once-a-day calf milk replacer, Glanbia Connect will throw in an extra six bags free.

On top of that, if you invest in a pallet of Champion’s Choice pedigree beef feeds, it will come with a free show banner worth €200.

As winter sets in, and the long nights are now here in force, Glanbia Connect is offering 75% off their Minisun decking lights for outdoor lighting.

The online retailer is also offering 20% off its Gain Original and Gain Crunchy 15kg bags of dog food, as well as 15% off wild bird food.

For more information on Glanbia Connect’s offers, go to: www.glanbiaconnect.com.

Aurivo

Our sponsors on Farmland, Aurivo, is also slashing prices for Black Friday, with a number of offers until November 25.

Among its deals are 4in twin-wall pipes for €10.99, and green Tinsley 8/80/15 HT wire at €135 – for a saving of €20.

Advertisement

And, if you find yourself in need of a chainsaw, you can make a savings of €50 on a Proplus 20in 50cc petrol chainsaw – at €149.

Other savings available from Aurivo include: Flexothane navy trousers at €24.99 (save €8); Prestige green wellies at €24.99 (save €7); and Purofort green wellies at €39.99 (save €15).

To see these offers and more, check out Aurivo’s retail division Homeland at: www.homeland.ie.

Further offers elsewhere

Meanwhile, agri-technology service provider Herdwatch is offering prospective members an extra six months of free membership if they sign up for the price of 12.

Herdwatch is offering peace of mind and a 30-day money-back guarantee, so, if want to avail of this offer, visit: www.herdwatch.ie/special-offer. Simply provide your name and mobile phone number.

Another agri-tech provider, Moocall, is also getting in on the act, cutting €80 off its calving sensors – visit: www.moocall.com for more information and mention AgriLand when you make an order.

Timber Croc, provider of self-adjusting log holders, are offering €25 off its product, including delivery price – again, be sure to mention AgriLand when you make an order.

And, speaking of AgriLand, we have plenty of offers ourselves.