Where to go for the best deals this Black Friday
If you’re wondering where to go for the best Black Friday deals, then AgriLand has you covered – we’ve been having a look at the best deals this year.
Glanbia Connect, the award-winning online retailer, has several impressive offers, including its ‘six bags free’ offer.
Under this offer, if you buy a pallet of Gain Easy-Dual calf milk replacer, or Gain Shine once-a-day calf milk replacer, Glanbia Connect will throw in an extra six bags free.
On top of that, if you invest in a pallet of Champion’s Choice pedigree beef feeds, it will come with a free show banner worth €200.
The online retailer is also offering 20% off its Gain Original and Gain Crunchy 15kg bags of dog food, as well as 15% off wild bird food.
For more information on Glanbia Connect’s offers, go to: www.glanbiaconnect.com.
Aurivo
Our sponsors on Farmland, Aurivo, is also slashing prices for Black Friday, with a number of offers until November 25.
Among its deals are 4in twin-wall pipes for €10.99, and green Tinsley 8/80/15 HT wire at €135 – for a saving of €20.
And, if you find yourself in need of a chainsaw, you can make a savings of €50 on a Proplus 20in 50cc petrol chainsaw – at €149.
To see these offers and more, check out Aurivo’s retail division Homeland at: www.homeland.ie.
Further offers elsewhere
Meanwhile, agri-technology service provider Herdwatch is offering prospective members an extra six months of free membership if they sign up for the price of 12.
Another agri-tech provider, Moocall, is also getting in on the act, cutting €80 off its calving sensors – visit: www.moocall.com for more information and mention AgriLand when you make an order.
Timber Croc, provider of self-adjusting log holders, are offering €25 off its product, including delivery price – again, be sure to mention AgriLand when you make an order.
And, speaking of AgriLand, we have plenty of offers ourselves.
We have polo shirts, caps, hoodies, mugs and a lot more besides, so go to: www.agriretailer.ie – our official merchandise store, to check out our Black Friday deals.