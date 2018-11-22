Processors and businesses aim to tackle plastic packaging

Nine of the country’s leading food processors and food businesses are coming together in a drive to, they claim, make plastic packaging more sustainable.

The nine companies will collaborate in the new Plastic Action Alliance, which will be chaired by Aiden Cotter, former CEO of Bord Bia.

The alliance includes representatives from across several agriculture and food sectors, and will be directed by a steering committee made up of executives from all nine groups.

The nine participating businesses are: ABP (beef); Manor Farm (poultry); Irish Country Meats (lamb); Rosderra (pork); Keelings (fruit); Monaghan Mushrooms (mushrooms); Country Crest (vegetables and prepared meals); Nature’s Best (salads); and C&D Foods (petfood).

The alliance claims that the “collective food experience” of the members will reduce the use of “problematic” single-use plastic packaging in the supply chain, and will help to develop more sustainable alternatives.

Cotter, the alliance’s chair, said: “The coming together of nine of the leading key players in Irish food production to look at solutions for the issue of plastics packaging is a significant development.”