Date set for National Reserve and Young Farmer payments

A start date for issuing of payments under the National Reserve and the Young Farmers Scheme for 2018 has been set by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Payments will commence on December 3, 2018 – Monday week – to coincide with balancing payments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS), according to the department.

The total number of farmer applicants for the 2018 Young Farmers Scheme is 9,371, with a varied spread of young farmer applicants from around the country.

Meanwhile, the applicants seeking support under the National Reserve amounts to 844 overall.

In a county-by-county breakdown of both sets of applicants, the department set out the figures, having been asked to do so by Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed in response to a parliamentary question submitted by Fianna Fail spokesperson for agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

National Reserve

The EU Regulations governing the operation of the National Reserve provide for support for the two mandatory priority categories of ‘young farmer’ and ‘new entrant to farming’, according to the department.

Successful applicants receive an allocation of new entitlements from the National Reserve on the basis of one entitlement for one hectare at the National Average value of entitlements.

Applicants who already hold existing entitlements which are below the national average value receive a top-up whereby the value of those entitlements will be increased to the national average value.

The maximum number of entitlements and/or top ups allocated is 90.

Young Farmer Scheme

The Young Farmers Scheme provides for an additional payment for a maximum of five years to eligible young farmers, according to the Department of Agriculture.