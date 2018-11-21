Farmers ‘urged to attend’ Beef Plan meeting in Cavan tonight

The Beef Plan 2018-2025 Group is hosting a farmer meeting at 8:30pm this evening (Wednesday, November 21) at the Cavan Crystal Hotel.

Organisers say “all farmers are urged to attend”.

Speaking to AgriLand ahead of the meeting, Eamon Corley, a spokesperson for – and one of the founding members of – the recently formed Beef Plan Group, which is also referred to as the Beef Plan Movement, explained why he believes a big turnout is important.

The meat factories and the retailers will be watching the meeting in Cavan tonight. If farmers want to see a future for the beef industry, it is up to them to be there.

Corley added: “Tonight’s meeting will involve an outline of our plan and an opportunity for farmers to sign up to our plan. We will be available to answer farmers’ questions also.”

He explained that membership is currently at approximately 6,200 farmers and that the group aims to secure the membership of 40,000 farmers.

Irish Charolais Cattle Society;

Irish Simmental Cattle Society;

Irish Limousin;

The Irish Parthenaise Cattle Breed Society;

The Irish Blonde Cattle Society. Corley outlined that the following breed societies have all recently announced that they are backing the Beef Plan Movement:

Concluding, Corley said: “I invite all farmers to come to tonight’s meeting to make up your own mind on what we are about.