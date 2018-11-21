Classy kit makes the ‘cut’ in Kilkenny

An open evening is set to be held by agricultural machinery dealer Kellys of Kilkenny to primarily showcase McHale machinery next week.

The event will be held on Thursday, November 29, from 2:00pm to 10:00pm, just outside the ‘Marble City’.

Taking place at the company’s premises on the Hebron Road, Kilkenny, the open night will feature a selection of McHale products, including: the McHale Pro Glide mower range; the McHale Fusion 3 Plus; and the McHale Orbital “high-speed” round bale wrapper.

In addition, the “award-winning” Valtra fourth-generation N and T Series tractors will be on show.

According to Clive Moylan of Kellys, McHale reps will be on-site to answer any questions farmers might have at the event.

Advertisement

There will also be the chance to strike a deal in the firm’s stores department on the night, he said.

Other brands which can be seen at the event include: Malone; Claas; Horsch; Dal-bo; Redrock; JCB; Sulky; and Quicke.

Encouraging people to come along, Moylan said: “There’ll be some great special offers and deals; McHale has a finance offer out this year for all of its machines.