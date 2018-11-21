Ireland’s biggest tractor lines out for ‘open evening’ in the south-east

The Cooney Furlong Machinery Company will host an official ‘open evening‘ at its new “state-of-the-art” tractor and machinery showroom tomorrow (Thursday, November 22).

The premises are located on the Old Dublin Road, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford. The event will kick off at 4:00pm.

Visitors will have the opportunity to tour about the new facility, as well as browse a selection of over 50 Case IH tractors.

Representatives from Vaderstad will be on hand throughout the evening.

The event will also serve as the official launch of the Krone and Amazone machinery agencies at the dealership – courtesy of Dublin-based Farmhand.

Also present at the event will be a selection of industry guest speakers; talks will begin at around 5:00pm.

Biggest tractor in Ireland

However, the most eye-catching machine at the event will undoubtedly be a Case IH Quadtrac 620. The 620 is the biggest model in the Quadtrac/Steiger line-up; in fact, it’s the biggest tractor in Case IH’s range.

Not surprisingly, this particular machine (below, alongside a vintage Farmall Cub) is also the biggest tractor in Ireland.

The latest version delivers a peak output of 682hp – making it one of the most powerful tractors in commercial production. The 620, like the slightly less powerful 580, is fitted with a ‘PowerDrive’ full powershift transmission. Other models in the Quadtrac range can be had with either the ‘PowerDrive’ or ‘CVXDrive’ continuously-variable ‘box’.

This video (below) was shot by the Cooney Furlong Machinery Company. The tractor is actually owned by Walter Furlong Grain Ltd; the operator is Mick Sharkey.