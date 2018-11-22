‘Carrot’ better than ‘stick’ approach for farmers to go green

The “carrot” approach of incentivising farmers to adopt renewable technology is better than the “stick” of carbon taxes, according to renewable energy representatives.

Chairman of the Micro Renewable Energy Federation (MREF) Pat Smith responded to “draconian” proposals to increase carbon taxes.

He said that incentivising homes, businesses and farmers to adopt renewable technologies is a better way to address climate action in Ireland.

Smith said that, judging from the experience in other countries that are on top of their game in meeting climate action targets, encouragement and supports are “clearly” the way forward.

“Millions of tonnes of carbon can be displaced annually by the Government biting the bullet and putting the necessary supports in place to get farmers and business communities across the country to adopt renewable technologies.

“For example, solar PV and battery storage can supply a significant proportion of the energy requirements for thousands of farms’ business.

Livestock and tillage farmers who are struggling to make ends meet should be encouraged to adopt renewable green gas production on farms using anaerobic digestion (AD) technologies.

“Attractive incentives that reward farmers and businesses who install renewable energy systems, rather than tax increases, are needed.