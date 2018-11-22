ANC Scheme review: ‘Welcome news for 98% of townlands’

The review of the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme has been described as “welcome news for the 98% of townlands that retained their ANC status and the additional 2,000 townlands designated as ANC land for the first time”.

The deputy president of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA), Lorcan McCabe, added: “It will be disappointing news for the 700 townlands that have now been excluded from the ANC Scheme.”

Commenting on the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed’s, publication of the ANC review, McCabe said: “For farmers in these 700 townlands, the loss will be substantial in many cases.

“It is essential that the appeals process put in place is effective and ensures that farmers are treated fairly and reasonably under the process.

For those existing ANC participants who will ultimately be excluded, ICMSA thinks that the two-year phase-out period is inadequate.

McCabe noted that this will be especially the case “where these ANC Scheme payments are utilised in the repayment of long-term loans.

“The phase-out period should be extended to five years and the appeals process must be available to all farmers whose lands remain outside the ANC area whether previously designated or not.”

McCabe noted that given there is likely to be an increase in the ANC area following the review and said that exiting participants must not have their payments reduced due to the increased area.

He concluded: “Additional budget resources will have to be allocated – if required – to ensure that this is not the case.”