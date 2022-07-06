Gardaí have urged all road users, including farmers and agri-contractors, to have their vehicles properly assessed and checked that they are safe for road use.

It comes after Gardaí were called to an incident on the M50 northbound where a truck carrying machinery had lost it left-rear wheels. Image source: An Garda Síochána

It transpired that the owner had fitted new tyres to the truck and the wheels were not properly secured, which caused them to come away from the truck. Image source: An Garda Síochána

Further checks revealed that the tax on the truck had expired and the vehicle was subsequently seized by Gardaí.

In a statement on Twitter, Gardaí said:

“DMR South RPU responded to a call of a truck having lost its left rear wheels on the M50 Northbound. Image source: An Garda Síochána

“The owner had new tyres fitted that were not tightened correctly, causing the wheels to come away from truck.

“The truck’s tax was also found to be expired and it was seized.”

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Naas have seized a number of vehicles, including a 4×4 Toyota Landcruiser jeep, at checkpoints in Monasterevin and Ladytown.

Taking to Twitter, Gardáí said.

"Naas RPU conducted checkpoints at Monasterevin & Ladytown where six vehicles were seized for Insurance/NCT/CRW/Tax/Learner offences.



One vehicle which had no NCT for near 4 years also had a front tyre in a very dangerous condition.



Proceedings have commenced for all offenders. pic.twitter.com/cMgKJRTjxD— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) July 6, 2022

“One vehicle which had no NCT for near four years also had a front tyre in a very dangerous condition.

“Proceedings have commenced for all offenders.”