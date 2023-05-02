Agronomist Richard Owens has confirmed that winter wheat crops are under severe septoria pressure across most parts of counties Down and Antrim at the present time.

“Growers will have an opportunity to get a T1 spray on over the coming days,” he said.

“And they must take it. The mix should comprise a good SDHI [succinate dehydrogenase inhibitor], a triazole and folpet. A growth regulator should also be included in the tank.”

According to Owens, most wheat crops within his catchment are at growth stage 31.

“The very wet conditions during March encouraged a lot of the disease-related issues that are apparent now. And with ground conditions so poor at the time, many farmers failed to get a T0 mix on to crops,” he explained

“For the most part wheat crops are falling into two broad categories this year. Those planted last September and early October are looking well.

“However, those that went in prior to Christmas and into early January have a lot of catching up to do. It’s imperative that all remaining nitrogen should be applied to crops over the coming days.”

Turning to winter barley crops, Owens confirmed that Barley Yellow Dwarf Virus (BYDV) did not seem to be a problem this year.

“But we won’t get a full handle on the matter until the ears have emerged. Most crops are at growth stage 37, with the flag leaf emerged,” he said. Septoria is a real challenge within winter wheat crops at the present time

Again, Owens is advising that these crops should receive their T1 spray as a matter of priority.

“Rhynchosporium and Net Blotch are major disease challenges within barley crops at the present time,” he commented.

Richard recommends a T1 mix comprising a strong SDHI, a triazole and an appropriate growth regulator.

“There are a lot of very yellow-looking crops across the country at the present time. This indicates to me that they are hungry and in need of a nutritional boost,” he continued.

“Trace element requirements should be checked out. Manganese deficiencies can rear their head in barley crops at this time of the year.

According to the Co. Down-based agronomist, adding seaweed extracts can help boost backward-looking crops.

“A case can also be made for applying foliar nitrogen in certain instances,” he said.

Where spring planting is concerned, Owens indicated that most barley crops are now in the ground.

“The weather looks set to improve over the coming days. This will give farmers an opportunity to finish off planting their spring barley crops,” he stated.

“After that, it will be a case of getting on with forage maize and whatever whole crop options they are looking at this year.”