Wet conditions to predominate over the coming days

The weekend and the early part of next week will be generally wet, with rain – often heavy – affecting most areas.

Met Éireann has issued Status Yellow wind and rain warnings for the full country ahead of the approach of Storm Ciara over the weekend.

The wind alert will be valid from 9:00am tomorrow, Saturday, February 8, through to 11:59pm on Sunday night, February 9, while the rain warning will come into effect 12:00pm tomorrow and remain in place until 3:00pm on Sunday.

Looking first at today, Friday, February 7, it will start off mainly dry, though with light rain and drizzle spreading eastwards through the morning. During the afternoon, more persistent rain will develop in the west and spread eastwards in the evening.

Today will be a blustery day, with fresh, gusty southerly winds, which will be strong at times along coasts. Highest temperatures will be 9° to 11°.

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain which will clear eastwards, with clear spells and showers following – mainly in the west. Lowest temperatures will be 0° to 4° with some frost in sheltered areas.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will start mainly dry, though with some showers in the west. It will, however, become very windy as southerly winds increase strong and very gusty, with gales along coasts. Heavy rain will also spread southeast through the afternoon with a risk of spot flooding.

The rain will continue through the evening. Winds are expected to ease in the west and north, but will continue very strong in the east and south. Highest temperatures are expected to be 5° to 10°.

Rain will clear eastwards on Saturday night, and strong southwest winds will ease for a time.

As Storm Ciara tracks eastwards to the north of Ireland on Sunday morning, February 9, south and southwest winds will strengthen and become very strong and very gusty, with possibly damaging gusts and gales along coasts.

A band of heavy rain will move quickly southeastwards across the country, with a risk of localised flooding. Showers will follow in the afternoon.

Through the late afternoon and evening, winds will become westerly. They are set to continue strong and very gusty, especially in coastal areas. Highest temperatures of 10° to 12°. Sunday night will be cold, windy and showery.

Monday, February 10, and Tuesday, February, 11 are both set to be cold, windy and very showery. Many of the showers will be wintry with hail, sleet and snow at times. Westerly winds will be strong and gusty, with gales in western and northern coastal areas. Day time temperatures will be between 4° to 7°. There will be frost in places at night.

Wednesday, February 11, will continue cold. After a mainly dry start, a band of heavy rain will spread from the west, possibly falling as sleet for a time. This will be accompanied by strong, south-west winds. Winds and rain should gradually ease later in the day.