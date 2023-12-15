The final Irish Limousin Cattle Society sale of 2023 took place in Athenry Co-operative Livestock Mart, Co. Galway, on Saturday, December 9.

A report from the society outlined that the average sale price was €3,358 with a clearance rate of 62.5%. Judging the pre-sale show was Sean Moroney of Corofin, Co. Clare. Sean runs the Ballykinncurra pedigree herd.

Topping the sale at €4,500 was lot 22, the first-prize winner Killcastle Tyson ET. This May 2022-born bull was bred by Alan and Paul Kelly, Moate, Co. Westmeath.

Tyson is an embryo son of Whinfellpark Lomu, and the donor dam, Killcastle Gina Monique 1 Et.

His dam, whose pedigree includes Wilodge Vantastic and Mas du Clo, has produced many show winners.

Tyson has a five star terminal index of €142, along with five star ratings in docility, carcass weight and carcass conformation. Tyson was purchased by a Galway-based farmer.

The third-prize winner, Lot 4, Ballinrahin Tommy secured a selling price of €4,400. Tommy was bred by Michael Malone from Ballickmoyler, Co. Laois.

The February 2022-born bull has Claragh Neymar, Wilodge Tonka and Sarkley Volt in his sire stack.

Tommy came to the ring with five star ratings in terminal index, carcass weight and carcass conformation. Tommy heads to a farm in Portlaoise, Co. Laois.

The multi-starred third-prize winner was lot 27 Ruan Terence, selling for €4,400.

Terence was bred by Sean Lyons, Ardroon, Co. Clare. His sire Milan Marciano is a son of Wilodge Tonka, while his dam, Ruan Kurdy has Grahams Unbeatable and Honeylodge Admiral in her sire stack. Terence is heading to a new home in Co. Mayo.

Advertisement

Sean Garrett from Ballycastle, Co. Mayo presented the first-prize winning Telefers Munster son Ammaghmore Titan at the sale. Ammaghmore Titan

Titan has an array of five star ratings, including a replacement index of €144 and terminal index of €155.

His dam Ammaghmore Miss Marple has Ampertaine Foreman and Rocky in her lineage. Titan was acquired by a Wicklow-based purchaser for €4,300.

Second-prize winner Sheemore Trendsetter was bred by Paddy Farrell from Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, and sold for €4,200. Sheemore Trendsetter

Trendsetter is a son of Whiskey Infinity, and the home-bred dam Sheemore Koolucy. With five star ratings in almost all traits, Trendsetter was the pick of a Galway-based purchaser.

The first bull into the ring was fourth-prize winner Malbay Storm, from the Miltown Malbay-based herd of Noreen Murrihy. Malbay Storm

Storm is a son of the renowned Plumtree Fantastic. His dam, Castleview Linda is a daughter of Ampertaine Gigolo.

Storm boasts five star ratings in replacement index, terminal index, carcass conformation and daughter calving internal. The hammer fell at €4,000 for December 2021-born STORM.

The eye-catching Bel Orient son, Knockcoolkeare Tyson took the red ribbon in his class, before selling for €4,000 to a Galway-based suckler farmer. Knockcoolkeare Tyson

Tyson’s dam, Lady Nadia, was no stranger to show success, having enjoyed a successful show career as a calf.

Lady Nadia is a daughter of Bova AI’s Gamin. Multi-starred Tyson was bred by Michael Roche from Mount Collins, Co. Limerick.

Advertisement

The reserve champion Boula Telfers was secured by a Clare purchaser for €3,900. Boula Telfers

Telefers is a striking son of Telefers Munster and the Wilodge Cerberus, dam Boula Nicole. Twenty-month-old Telefers has a replacement index of €107, and a five-star terminal index of €143. Telfers was bred in Corofin by Peter O’Loughlin.

The second bull on offer from Sean Lyons was Ruan Tiger. This bull sold for €3,700. Tiger is an 18-month-son of Milan Marciano. Tiger was acquired by a Galway-based purchaser.

Two bulls sold for €3,500. First at this price was Milan Travis from the Enniscrone, Co. Sligo-based herd of Donal McKeon.

Placed fourth in his class in the pre-sale show, this August 2022-born bull has Abot Mn, Loosebeare Fantastic and Malibu in his sire stack.

Multi-starred Travis was acquired by a Co. Clare-based Limousin breeder.

Skehana Tomboy was the second bull to realise €3,500. Tomboy was bred by Martin Hansberry, Menlough, Co. Galway.

His pedigree includes Loyal, Elderberry Galahad and Elite Flag. With an array of five star ratings, Tomboy was the pick of a Roscommon-based farmer.

Champion in the showring was Townleyhall Tasty from Limousin breeder, Derek Russell from Drogheda, Co. Louth. Tasty is a son of Ironda and the Tomschoice Imperial daughter, Townleyhall Mavis. Tasty left the sales ring unsold. Lot Price Name Sire Place 32 €3,300 Sheemore Touchdown Whiskey Infinity 3rd 47 €3,200 Shannon Tistou Nimbus-Mn 6 €3,100 Glore Tom Ewdenvale Ivor 21 €3,000 Keltic Toby Keltic Handsome 2nd 44 €3,000 Keltic Torobello Keltic Handsome 1st 37 €2,950 Shannon Topgun Ampertaine Metric 57 €2,900 Derra Ted Queenshead Altea 2nd 23 €2,800 Ammaghmore Thrill Seeker Gamin 45 €2,800 Corcamore Tiffin Ix 2nd 49 €2,700 Skehana Tim Loyal 3rd 31 €2,500 Hudson Tanko (Et) Bavardage 48 €2,500 Corcamore Theo Edakkya 14 €2,400 Hudson Timmy Haltcliffe Dancer 3rd 51 €2,400 Corcamore Toro Jt

The Limousin society expressed its thanks to the management and staff of Athenry mart, and also to auctioneer George Candler and judge Sean Moroney.

The society also thanked stewards Ann Hester, Brid Cronin and Michael Phillips, as well as Alfie Shaw, their photographer.

The first Limousin society sale of 2024 will take place in Roscrea mart on bank holiday Monday, April 1.