Farm organisations are gearing up for what could be a showdown tomorrow (Friday, December 15) when the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group meets to discuss 20 recommendations put forward by a government-appointed group which focuses on “nitrates”.

The recommendations have been drawn up by the Nitrates Expert Group (NEG) which is jointly chaired by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage (DHLGH) and the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine (DAFM).

The group is made up of “senior scientific experts” from DHLGH, DAFM, and also includes technical experts on water quality and agriculture from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Teagasc.

its main job is to “provide scientific advice” to the Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage and the Minister for Agriculture, Food and Marine on measures to “protect water quality and the environment against pollution from agricultural nutrients”.

It is understood the Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue, contacted members of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group today (Thursday, December 14) to ask them to discuss the 20 recommendations put forward by NEG at its meeting tomorrow morning.

Minister McConalogue is understood to be “very keen” that the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group also puts forward its own ideas on how to “prevent pollution of surface waters and groundwater from agricultural sources and improve water quality”.

The group includes the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association (ICMSA), the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA), Macra, Irish Natura and Hill Farmers’ Association (INHFA), the Irish Grain Growers and representatives from DAFM, DHLGH and Teagasc.

Nitrates Expert Group

However, some of the 20 recommendations that have been made by the Nitrates Expert Group are likely to be met with hostility by members of the Agriculture Water Quality Working Group particularly in relation to bringing more farms under the new stocking rate limit on derogation farms of 220kg nitrogen (N) per hectare.

The NEG has recommended that the new stocking rate is “also applied to the nitrogen reduction measure areas on the EPA Targeting Agricultural Measures Map” – which identifies areas where measures “are required to reduce nitrogen, phosphorus/sediment and ammonium losses to water”.

These areas are highlighted in the map below:

Source: EPA

Other key recommendations put forward by the NEG include that: