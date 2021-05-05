A strong trade for Limousins was witnessed in Roscrea Mart on Monday (May 3) as bulls met a good demand at the Irish Limousin Cattle Society.

It can be an easy observation to state that lower numbers presented of 39 than the 60 bulls catalogued aided prices due a reduced selection. Nevertheless, farmers in need of a new sire were willing to open the cheque book for the bull that ticked their boxes.

In terms of average, males cleared a respectable price of €3,650 for the 33 bulls which saw the auctioneer’s hammer dropped.

Grangeford Paulo Maldini (et)

Topping the sale on Monday was the October 2019-born Grangeford Paulo Maldini (et) who sold for €6,800. Grangeford Paulo Maldini (et) / Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

The bull was exhibited by Gary Morrissey from Bennekerry in Co. Carlow and is sired by Wilodge Cerberus. Maldini’s genetic dam originated from the UK in the form of Procters Ena who is sired by Haltcliffe Vermount.

This bull sold with a calving ease figure of just +4.5% on matings with beef cows and will set sail to the Garnedd herd of based in Wales.

Ballinrahin Patsy (et)

There was a flurry of bids when Ballinrahin Patsy (et) entered the ring – with the final call being for €6,100. Ballinrahin Patsy (et) / Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

Shown by Michael Malone from Co. Laois, this bull was out of a home-bred sire Ballinrahin Kent Et. Bulls such as Wilodge Cerberus and Sympa can be found in Patsy’s maternal back pedigree.

Patsy had a catalogue full of stars which ranked him with €108 on the replacement index and €189 on the terminal index. He was purchased by a farmer from Craughwell in Co. Galway.

Clonbonny Plumtree

Westmeath breeder, Tony Harnett from Athlone secured a price of €5,900 for Clonbonny Plumtree. Clonbonny Plumtree/ Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

Taking his father’s name, this December-2019 born bull is sired by Plumtree Fantastic and out of home-bred dam sired by Gamin.

He also had an impressive set of indices to match as he was ranked with €162 on the terminal index and €130 on the replacement index. A farmer from Ballinasloe in Co. Galway was the final bidder on this occasion.

Advertisement

Castlefleming Red Diesel

Another Plumtree Fantastic son took the next highest price of €4,600 for breeder Gerald Wall from Co. Laois. Castlefleming Red Diesel / Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

The 13-month-old Castlefleming Red Diesel was also out of a Towthorpe Dubai-sired dam. He carries two copies of the F94L myostatin gene alongside a calving ease figure of +3.3% on matings with beef cows. Red Diesel found his new home on a farm in Johnstown in Co. Kilkenny.

Clonbonny Rocky

The Clonbonny herd was back in the headlines once again as they sold Clonbonny Rocky for €4,500. Clonbonny Rocky / Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

Rocky completed the consecutive hattrick of Plumtree Fantastic sons achieving top prices. This January 2020-born bull boasted a terminal index figure of €145 and a calving ease figure of +4.5% on matings with beef cows. Rocky caught the eye of a farmer from Ennis in Co. Clare.

Other leading prices for bulls included:

€4,400 for Rutland Pablo sired by Plumtree Fantastic and exhibited by Noel Ruttledge from Ballina, Co. Mayo;

€4,400 for Ballylin Popeye sired by Grangeford Jojo Et and exhibited by Brian Fawley from Croagh, Co. Limerick;

€4,400 for Crohane Roky sired by Ewdenvale Ivor and exhibited by Imelda Vaughan from Thurles, Co. Tipperary;

€4,000 for Dromanig Pj sired by Kaprico Eravelle and exhibited by Kiernan Noonan from Charleville, Co. Cork;

€3,900 for Maybe Plantation sired by Lowflan Lee and exhibited by Michael Gunn from Elphin, Co. Roscommon.

Heifers

There was a 100% clearance rate for the 16 Limousin heifers presented for sale on Monday. The average price achieved for the females on offer tallied to just shy of €3,300.

Catronfree Priceless (et) and Pearl (et)

Topping the trade of heifers at €6,300 was a daughter of Sympa exhibited by Martina Browne from Co. Longford. Catronfree Priceless (et) / Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

The October 2019-born Catronfree Priceless (et) is a maternal granddaughter of Wilodge Vantastic. She was exported to Northern Ireland to a farm in Co. Derry after Monday’s sale. Catronfree Pearl (et) / Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

The success continued for the Catronfree herd as they sold Catronfree Pearl (et) for the second highest female price of €4,400. Being a maternal sister to the aforementioned Priceless, Pearle was sired by Ronick Hawk and purchased by a farmer from Maynooth in Co. Kildare.

Copperdoor Pandora

Michael Brady from Co. Longford sold Copperdoor Pandora for a price tag of €3,800. Copperdoor Pandora / Image source: Irish Limousin Cattle Society

The sire this time was Grangeford Jojo (et), with bulls such as Arita-Ben and Ferry also being found in her maternal back pedigree. Pandora was secured by a pedigree herd from Co. Down.

Other leading prices for bulls included:

€3,600 for Meenross Promise sired by Lodge Hamlet and exhibited by James O’Grady from Scariff, Co. Clare;

€3,400 for Clonagh Plumtree Fantastic sired by Plumtree Fantastic and exhibited by Garreth Behan from Portlaoise, Co. Laois;

€3,300 for Bradden Bridge Petra (et) sired by Ampertaine Gigolo and exhibited by Gareth McGuinness from Drogheda, Co. Meath.