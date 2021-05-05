The annual Irish Pig Health Society (IPHS) symposium kicks off at 7pm this evening (May 5) with the first of three virtual events taking place throughout May.

The 2021 symposium series opens with ‘Prevention versus catastrophe: Global, local, internal and external biosecurity perspectives’, and its sequels take place on May 12 and 19.

IPHS symposium outline

Dr Egan Brockhoff, Canadian pig veterinary expert, and veterinary counsellor for the Canadian Pork Council, will lead the first webinar with with a presentation on the global perspectives on African swine flu.

The topic of biosecurity practices in pigs and poultry will be covered by Ciaran Cunningham, director of veterinary services, Agrihealth, and Iain Mortimer, pig veterinary practitioner, Agrihealth.

Health and welfare

‘Solid foundations: Principles, details and daily practices for improving health and welfare’ is the focus of the second webinar.

Mirjam Lechner, German pig consultant specialising in behavioural disorders and metabolic disorders in pigs will present on managing inflammation, health and vices.

Miguel Higuera, director the Spanish Pig Farmers Association and vice-chair of the Copa-Cogeca Pig Meat Working Party will discuss how legislation on pig welfare has been implemented in Spain.

Weaning

Weaning will be prioritised in the final webinar entitled ‘Wean well: Farmer experiences in weaning without zinc and other medications’.

Roy Gallie, pig farmer from Co. Kildare and chairman of the Irish Farmers Association (IFA) National Pigs Committee; Ciaran Sheehan, pig farmer from Co. Cork); and Ciaran Carroll, head of knowledge transfer at the Pig Development Department in Teagasc will provide practical experiences of successfully rearing pigs in the absence of zinc oxide.

IPHS symposium solutions

Dr Carla Gomes, president of the IPHS, and Pig HealthCheck programme manager, Animal Health Ireland said:

“The aim of this year’s virtual symposium series is to provide practical solutions for producers and industry stakeholders so that Irish farmers can access tools to help them continue to thrive as the sector evolves.”

All three webinars commence at 7pm and last for 90 minutes, approximately.