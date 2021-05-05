Cigarette litter, packaging litter, food and plastic-related litter are the most common in our communities, according to the results of the 2020 National Litter Pollution Monitoring System (NLPMS).

The NLPMS provides important statistical data on the extent, causes and composition of litter in Ireland.

Litter prevention

As we prepare for an outdoor summer, Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications, Eamon Ryan has announced an additional €5m for litter infrastructure, prevention, cleaning, and awareness campaigns.

The minister has also sought an immediate mapping of bin infrastructure to identify optimum placement of new bins and to pinpoint where smart solar-compacting bins could be feasible.

Minister Ryan said he will also seek to harmonise the local authority response to the issue, to centralise procurement of materials, so that quality litter pickers, gloves, dog bags and bins are available.

Dumping

In addition to this €5m funding, a further €3m will be provided to local authorities to support of the 2021 Anti-Dumping Initiative.

Since its inception in 2017, this initiative has supported the delivery of over 300 projects, many involving local community groups, and resulted in the removal of over 10,000 tonnes of illegally dumped waste from our landscape.

An Taisce will also receive €225k to support an extended 2021 National Spring Clean programme, which this year will run through the summer months due to the effect of the ongoing Covid-19 situation on their traditional timetable.

Community clean-ups

Members of the Irish Waste Management Association in every county in Ireland have agreed to work with the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications (DECC) to develop proposals that will assist with clean-ups in local communities.

This will be in addition to existing efforts undertaken by local communities to deal with the litter problem.

The DECC will also consider what additional enforcement supports can be applied, whether legislative or financial.

Combatting litter

In announcing the publication of the 2020 NLPMS, Minister Ryan acknowledged the role being played by both local authorities and communities in tackling Ireland’s litter challenges.

“The results show that despite increased reporting of incidents of littering and illegal dumping during the Covid lockdown, the situation on the ground improved during 2020.

“We need to ensure that this is replicated in 2021.

“There was an upsurge in the number of volunteers in 2020 who gave their time to contribute to making their communities litter free and we should not take their efforts for granted.

“While the solutions have been provided locally by communities and local authority staff, 2020 also proves that a significant source of the problem is also local.

“With travel restrictions, we can no longer imagine that fly-tipping is entirely the work of passing strangers.”

The DECC continues to promote and support a number of environmental awareness-raising programmes.

Such programmes include the Green Schools Programme, aimed at educating our young people on all aspects of the environment; and the Anti-Litter and Anti-Graffiti Awareness Grants Scheme (ALAGS) which provides funding to local authorities to support community groups and raise awareness of litter issues.

The ALAGS will receive circa €745k in 2021.