Westmeath farmer, Peter Hamm, has been crowned Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year 2021 today (May 5) at the 14th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers were acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the annual milk awards. The 2020 award was won by Donegal dairy farmer Richard Starrett.

Milk-awards success

Hamm stood above the rest for his “relentless focus on sustainable farming practices”.

He was also recognised for his commitment to developing a conservation area for biodiversity growth on his farm as well as his attention to detail in relation to animal welfare.

Hamm runs a family farm at his home in Moate, Co. Westmeath, which has been in the family name for over 120 years. Previously a suckler and equine farm, he converted to dairy in 2014, and today milks 133 high EBI Black and White cows on 69 hectares, with the help of his wife Caroline, daughter Kate and son Jack.

Advertisement

In addition, Peter has a keen interest in providing training for students and works with the local Moate Community College and numerous agricultural colleges, training the next generation of farmers.

He will now represent Aurivo at the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards – the most prestigious awards ceremony for Irish dairy farmers.

Commenting on the awards, Donal Tierney, chief executive of Aurivo, said: ““Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base of almost 1,000 suppliers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. Our farming families’ incredible commitment and dedication allows us to produce the best quality milk.”

Winners

Award winners in the eight categories included:

Milk Supplier of the Year 2021

Peter Hamm

Co. Westmeath

Peter Hamm Co. Westmeath Excellence in Udder Health

Bernard and Maria Brennan

Co. Galway

Bernard and Maria Brennan Co. Galway Lowest TBC Liquid Milk

Gerard Murphy

Co. Mayo

Gerard Murphy Co. Mayo Most Improved SCC

Clive Sweeney

Co. Donegal

Clive Sweeney Co. Donegal Highest Average Milk Solids

Michael and Brigid Ryan

Co. Galway

Michael and Brigid Ryan Co. Galway Best New Entrant

Andrew and Charles Clarke

Co. Roscommon

Andrew and Charles Clarke Co. Roscommon Lowest TBC Manufacturing Milk

Michael Joe Dunne

Co. Sligo

Michael Joe Dunne Co. Sligo Best Northern Ireland Supplier

Brian and Stephen Gallen

Co. Tyrone