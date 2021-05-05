Westmeath farmer, Peter Hamm, has been crowned Aurivo Milk Supplier of the Year 2021 today (May 5) at the 14th annual Aurivo Milk Quality Awards.

Eight Aurivo milk suppliers were acknowledged for their contribution to dairy farming excellence at the annual milk awards. The 2020 award was won by Donegal dairy farmer Richard Starrett.

Milk-awards success

Hamm stood above the rest for his “relentless focus on sustainable farming practices”.

He was also recognised for his commitment to developing a conservation area for biodiversity growth on his farm as well as his attention to detail in relation to animal welfare.

Hamm runs a family farm at his home in Moate, Co. Westmeath, which has been in the family name for over 120 years. Previously a suckler and equine farm, he converted to dairy in 2014, and today milks 133 high EBI Black and White cows on 69 hectares, with the help of his wife Caroline, daughter Kate and son Jack.

In addition, Peter has a keen interest in providing training for students and works with the local Moate Community College and numerous agricultural colleges, training the next generation of farmers.

He will now represent Aurivo at the National Dairy Council (NDC) and Kerrygold Quality Milk Awards – the most prestigious awards ceremony for Irish dairy farmers.

Commenting on the awards, Donal Tierney, chief executive of Aurivo, said: ““Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base of almost 1,000 suppliers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. Our farming families’ incredible commitment and dedication allows us to produce the best quality milk.”

Winners

Award winners in the eight categories included:

  • Milk Supplier of the Year 2021
    Peter Hamm
    Co. Westmeath
  • Excellence in Udder Health
    Bernard and Maria Brennan
    Co. Galway
  • Lowest TBC Liquid Milk
    Gerard Murphy
    Co. Mayo
  • Most Improved SCC
    Clive Sweeney
    Co. Donegal
  • Highest Average Milk Solids
    Michael and Brigid Ryan
    Co. Galway
  • Best New Entrant
    Andrew and Charles Clarke
    Co. Roscommon
  • Lowest TBC Manufacturing Milk
    Michael Joe Dunne
    Co. Sligo
  • Best Northern Ireland Supplier
    Brian and Stephen Gallen
    Co. Tyrone