A free food safety training webinar is set to take place online next week, the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) has announced.

This comes as the authority continues its ‘Breakfast Bites’ webinars, a series of free, informal virtual meetings for food businesses.

The third webinar in the latest series ‘Food Safety Training – What you Need to Know’ will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 10:00am to 10:40am.

Ruth Conefrey, training and compliance manager with the FSAI, will outline to food businesses how they can comply with food safety training requirements.

Places are limited for the free webinar and registration is required, the authority notes.

The short presentation will give food businesses tips and ideas on how they can meet their food safety training needs using resources the FSAI has developed.

Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.

Encouraging people to sign up for the Breakfast Bite webinar, Dr Pamela Byrne, FSAI chief executive, said: “This webinar will demonstrate how FSAI resources can be used to ensure your team is well-trained.

“The training of food handlers is one of the key ways food businesses can ensure that the food they produce is safe to eat. A food handler is any person who handles or prepares food whether it is unwrapped or packaged, even if physical contact is only a small part of their work.

“Food handlers must be supervised, as well as instructed and/or trained in food hygiene, based on the level of activity they are involved in.

“We would encourage business owners, managers, chefs, caterers and workers who come into contact with food in the course of their work to attend this short webinar which will cover everything they need to know.”

For those interested, more information on the event and details on how to register can be found on the FSAI website.