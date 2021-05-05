Bord Bia has announced the appointment of Karen Connaughton as its new industry talent manager.

The job will see the appointee take responsibility for the Bord Bia Talent Academy, which, according to the Irish food board, helps to identify and develop future executive talent for Ireland’s food and drink industry.

Talent manager

In her new role, Karen is returning to Ireland from the UK, where she spent the past five years with Bord Bia, most recently as its market specialist for the dairy, seafood and alcohol sectors.

Karen joined Bord Bia through its Marketing Fellowship programme, gaining a Masters in International Marketing Practices at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School.

She also holds a Bachelor of Business Studies in International Hotel Management from Shannon College of Hotel Management.

The new talent manager has previously worked in the hospitality sector and with Net Affinity, the hotel booking and digital services company.

Bord Bia Talent Academy

The Bord Bia Talent Academy was established to help identify and develop future leaders for Ireland’s hugely successful food and drink industry.

It comprises five programmes, some of which have been running for over 10 years, which focus on nurturing executives in areas of sales, marketing, consumer insights and innovation, as well as business sustainability and supply chain and account management.