The West of Ireland Suffolk Breeders’ Club celebrated its 50th anniversary show and sale at Roscommon Mart, which saw prices top €1,450 on Saturday last (August 14).

According to Anne Mitchell of the West of Ireland Suffolk Breeders’ Club, demand outstripped supply when it came to ram lambs on the day.

Former Irish Farmers’ Association president, Joe Healy was the judge on the day, with well-known auctioneer George Candler looking after proceedings ringside alongside Tom Cox.

Supreme champion of the show was awarded to Mark Grealy of the Oranmore Flock.

This Champion was sold to a Roscommon-based commercial breeder for €1,300. Mark also saw his first ram lamb in the Sheep Ireland class sell for €1,450 to another Roscommon breeder.

Reserve champion came from the Moatfarrell Flock of Pat Lynch Longford.

The Novice Champion was captured by TJ Broderick from Menlough and first in the ewe lamb class was Michael Murphy from Cummer in Tuam; these two lambs sold for €1,000 each and moved to new homes in Galway and Sligo respectively.

Premier sale in Roscrea

The Irish Suffolk Sheep Society held its third premier show and sale at Roscrea Mart on Saturday, August 7.

A high clearance rate of 92% was achieved for ram lambs, with 95% of the overall number of sheep sold going to commercial farmers.

The top price on the day was €1,400 and it was secured twice; first by Mark Grealy for his January-born ram lamb, who was tapped out by Oliver Conway as his choice for supreme champion. Mark Grealy and family with their Supreme Champion alongside Anne Mitchell who presented the John Joe Mitchell Memorial Cup to the Grealys

Mark’s success didn’t stop there, as he sold two further ram lambs for €1,300 and another at €1,000.

James Rooney was the other breeder to sell a ram lamb for a joint top price of €1,400.