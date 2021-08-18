The Irish Texel Sheep Society held its premier show and sale over the weekend and it didn’t disappoint, with prices hitting €10,000.

The show and sale, which was held over two days at Blessington Mart in Co. Wicklow, witnessed a super trade.

The sale, according to John Doyle of Blessington Mart, was the biggest pedigree sheep sale ever held at the mart.

This year’s sale saw a new format, with females sold on the Friday and males sold the following day, on Saturday.

Prices for females reached €6,000 – with almost a full clearance achieved.

While on Saturday, the trade for males was even stronger, with prices reaching €10,000 on two occasions for ram lambs.

Watch (below) to see Lot 221, bred by Arthur and Patrick O’Keefe of the Annakisha Flock sell for €10,000. This February 2021-born Texel ram lamb was one of the two ram lambs to hit this price on Saturday last. February 2021-born ram lamb bred by Arthur and Patrick O’Keefee sells for €10,000. Video source: MartEye

According to Jaimie Nolan of MartEye, bids and eventual purchasers of sheep at the sale came from as far away as Wales, Scotland and Germany and even further afield, as well as closer to home up in Northern Ireland.