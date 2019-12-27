Weekend weather: Relatively dry conditions expected

This weekend will see mild and mostly dry conditions in the east and south of the country, according to Met Éireann.

However, over the weekend, occasional outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur mainly in Ulster, Connacht and west Munster, but rainfall amounts will be below normal.

According to the national forecaster, today, Friday, December 27, will remain mostly dry with small spells of sunshine breaking through.

In the west and north, conditions will stay cloudy with occasional rain or drizzle. Later this afternoon, rain may turn more persistent in the northwest of the country.

Rain and drizzle will clear northwards tonight and conditions will become generally dry with minimum temperatures of 8° to 10°.

Tomorrow, Saturday, will be another mainly cloudy day and conditions will become breezy.

Many places will be dry but outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the west and north of the country.

Maximum temperatures tomorrow will range from 9° to 12°.

On Saturday night, conditions will be mostly cloudy. Small amounts of patchy drizzle will occur mainly in hilly and coastal areas. temperatures will remain mild, with minimum temperatures of 8° to 10°

Finally, on Sunday, weather will continue mainly dry, with some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in the east and south.

However, patchy rain and drizzle is again possible along west and northwest coasts, turning more persistent there later in the day.

Sunday will remain mild with maximum temperatures of 11° to 14°.