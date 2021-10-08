There is a spell of dry weather forecast for the weekend, according to Met Éireann as high pressure is starting to build.

However, a heavy spell of rain will cross the country first, before drier conditions over the weekend.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place today for Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo Cork and Kerry. There will be prolonged rain with heavier bursts at times. Significant accumulations are possible in upland areas with a risk of localised flooding.

The Status Yellow rain warning will remain in place until 03:00a.m tomorrow (Saturday).

Back to today, there will be a dull start this morning (Friday, October 8) with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heavy in places.

Rain will become lighter and patchier through the morning, with drier intervals and occasional bright spells developing.

A spell of heavier rain will spread over parts of the south west and west in the evening, with a further risk of localised flooding.

It will be mild with highest temperatures of 16° to 19°, possibly reaching 20° in parts of the east with the best of the sunny spells, in a mostly moderate southerly breeze.

Weekend weather forecast

Looking ahead at the weekend weather forecast, tonight, persistent rain will gradually extend north eastwards to all areas with a clearance moving into western areas towards morning.

It will continue to be mild with temperatures not falling below 12° to 14° in mostly moderate southerly winds with some mist patches developing.

Tomorrow Saturday morning, there will be a clearance to drier conditions with good sunny spells in the west, which will extend eastwards through the morning and early afternoon as the rain moves into the Irish Sea with some patchy drizzle following.

Highest temperatures of 15° to 18° with light to moderate northwesterly breezes developing.

Saturday night will be a largely dry night with long clear spells and just isolated showers, mostly near northern coasts.

Lowest temperatures on Saturday night of 6° to 9° in a light west to northwest breeze with mist and fog forming, becoming dense in places.

On Sunday, it is expected to be a largely dry day with sunny spells, though a few showers will continue in parts of Ulster. Highest temperatures of 13° to 15° in light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Sunday night will continue mainly dry overnight with clear spells and lowest temperatures will range from 4° to 8° in a light west to northwest breeze.

Mist and fog will form again, with a risk of becoming quite dense in places.

Outlook for next week

Monday will be mostly dry for the morning with some sunny spells, according to the national forecaster.

However, light outbreaks of rain will move in over Ulster through the morning, extending to the northern half of the country during the afternoon. Staying largely dry further south.

Highest temperatures on Monday of 13° to 16° in a light to moderate west to northwest wind, fresher on northern coasts.

Light rain will slowly move further south overnight, becoming patchier as it does so. Lowest temperatures of 4° to 8° on Monday night, with clear spells generally, but milder over parts of Ulster where outbreaks of rain will persist.

Mist and fog will once again develop in light northwesterly breezes.

There is expected to be good dry periods on Tuesday, with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and some well scattered showers, mainly in northern areas.

Highest temperatures generally of 12° to 15° on Tuesday in light westerly or variable breezes.



Looking further ahead, plenty of dry weather is forecast during next week, with sunny spells and light winds. Highest temperatures generally ranging 12° to 15°.

