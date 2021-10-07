The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is considering a minimum stocking density for the definition of active farmers in the next Common Agricultural Policy (CAP).

Although such a plan is in the early stages of development, a figure of 0.15 livestock units (LU) per hectare is being considered, Agriland understands.

This figure is the same as the one currently used in the Areas of Natural Constraint (ANC) scheme. The adoption of a minimum stocking density by which to define active farmers in the next CAP would apply to direct payments as well.

It’s not clear at present what types of animals will be included in this definition, with some farm organisations adamant that only cattle and sheep should be considered.

For farmers who do not have a livestock enterprise, it is thought that they will have to provide some documented proof of their farming activities.

This may also apply to persons engaged in such activities as making and selling hay.

It is also understood that the department is looking at potential changes to the current situation around leasing entitlements long-term.

Responding to these potential changes, Dermot Kelleher, the president of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA), said that “it is important to get a workable definition of an active farmer for the purpose of CAP payments”.

“When it comes to Pillar I payments, we have to move payments away from armchair farming or landlords, while being careful not to create unfair anomalies. The definition of an active farmer will have to be defined more tightly.”

The ICSA is calling for 0.15LU/ha to be used for the active farmers definition in disadvantaged areas, and for a stocking rate of 0.3LU/ha in non-disadvantaged areas. The association is also calling for the exclusion of animals such as donkeys or horses.

On entitlements, Kelleher said: “We accept that there are good reasons why people need to lease out entitlements for a few years and allowances should be made for this.

“What we do not agree with is leasing out entitlements on an ongoing basis, which thereby supports armchair farming,” the ICSA president added.

Kelleher said that the department was also examining the question of clawbacks on entitlement transactions.

