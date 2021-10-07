A collective led by Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher and talent manager Guy Oseary – Sound Ventures – has partnered with cultivated meat leader MeaTech 3D Ltd., to drive forward the start-up’s growth in developing and commercialising its lab-grown meat production technologies.

Sound Ventures is an investment vehicle with a particular interest is sustainable supply chain management.

“We are delighted to partner with MeaTech and assist it in its journey to become the market leader in cultured meat production,” said Ashton, who is best-known for starring in the TV comedy series That 70s Show and Two and a Half Men.

“We are excited about MeaTech’s innovative technologies, which we believe position MeaTech’s management to help MeaTech implement its strategy and achieve its goals and global success by leveraging our marketing, strategic expertise and network.

"The engagement with MeaTech is in line with our group's mission to provide sustainable solutions through company building, investment and acceleration of companies and technologies across various sustainability domains."

Sharon Fina, CEO of MeaTech commented:

“We are extremely excited to announce our strategic collaboration with such an entrepreneurial, visionary group. We believe this engagement will help accelerate our journey in becoming the global leader in the cultivated meat industry.

“We will leverage their expertise and relationships with key industry players to help us propel our strategy, go-to-market activities and brand.”

About MeaTech

MeaTech 3D is an international company headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel, with a subsidiary in Antwerp, Belgium.

The environmentally conscious start-up aims to be a leader in the cultured meat revolution. It works to improve meat production, simplify the meat supply chain and offer consumers a range of new product offerings – all though the use of cultured meat technologies.

Cultured meat is a form of cellular agriculture, producing meat through in-vitro cell cultures from animals.

MeaTech has a particular focus on developing premium, center-of-plate meat products, such as structured marble steaks. This includes development of high throughput bioprinting systems.

