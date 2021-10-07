A dairy business that supplies milk through vending machines in Co. Offaly has said it is has been forced to close for the foreseeable future, after vandals damaged the machines and stole a sum of money.

In a post to Facebook, Boora Bainne Milk Company, based in Boora, Co. Offaly, said: “With regret we are forced to close for the foreseeable future due to vandalism that happened last night.”

The company says that two men in a dark-coloured, two-seater Ford Ranger with a 08 LS registration plate forced entry to where the vending machines are housed.

The incident occurred at around 12:15a.m overnight.

The company operates two vending machines, both of which were damaged – one of them “beyond repair”.

The vandals were then seen driving in the direction of Kilcormac after leaving the scene.

Boora Bainne Milk Company is asking anyone with information relating to the incident to contact them or Gardaí in Birr.

The company says that over 90% of customers who use the vending machines pay by card, and that only a small sum of money was on the premises – mostly in the form of 50c, 20c and 10c coins. This sum was stolen by the intruders.

Boora Bainne Milk Company only started business operations on July 30 this year.

The business is based on a farm in Boora, Co. Offaly, near the well-known local tourist attraction Lough Boora Discovery Park.

