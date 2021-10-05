Met Éireann has issued a weather advisory for a number of counties, warning that there is persistent and heavy rainfall on the way.

The advisory has been issued for all of Connacht along with counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Donegal.

A band of rain is approaching from the Atlantic and is forecast to stall over the western half of the country on Thursday and Friday.

The heavy rain that will occur in places may result in some river flooding as well as localised surface flooding.

Met Éireann said that this advisory will be updated Wednesday morning and that weather warnings may be issued.

A weather advisory is issued to provide early information on potential hazardous weather.

Milder from midweek

Today (Tuesday) is expected to be mostly dry, as showers become lighter and more isolated this afternoon.

Tonight will be largely dry and clear with just light variable breezes.

However, it will be cloudier later as scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle push in across the western half of the country. There will be some mist and fog later too.

It is expected to be milder from midweek, with values well above average, but with some persistent falls of rain across Atlantic counties.

It will be cloudy or overcast tomorrow (Wednesday) with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle, persistent at times across the west and northwest. There will be hill and coastal fog too.

Longer drier spells will develop in parts later in the day with some brighter spells breaking through; all the while staying driest in the east.

It will be very mild and humid with highest temperatures of 15° to 18° generally, though slightly cooler in the northeast in a moderate to fresh southerly breeze.

Wednesday night will bring scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue, along with some hill and coastal fog.

