Progress has been made on implementing actions on farms to tackle water quality issues under Teagasc’s Agricultural Sustainability and Advisory Programme (ASSAP).

The second ASSAP interim report was published yesterday, Monday, October 4. The aim of the programme is to improve water quality in 190 selected ‘priority areas of action (PAA) around the country by reducing agricultural and non-agricultural pressures.

The report, compiled by Teagasc and Dairy Sustainability Ireland, focuses on the continued provision of ASSAP advisory services and interaction with farmers up to the end of last year.

The report found that progress was made on identifying issues in PAAs and implementing on-farm actions, with 1,810 farms assessed in total and 391 follow-up visits conducted.

This is despite the impact that the Covid-19 pandemic had on implementing the programme in 2020, due to the restrictions on farm visits.

Losses of phosphorus (P), sediment and nitrogen (N) to waters continue to dominate as water quality pressures, the report found.

The loss of P through overland flow, nutrient management, buffers and livestock access to watercourses was identified as a key issue contributing to the pressures on waters.

ASSAP is supported both by the government and the dairy industry.

Commenting on the launch of the programme, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Charlie McConalogue highlighted the need for continued collaboration between government and industry.

He said: “Improving water quality in Ireland is an important part of a sustainable agricultural industry and ASSAP is helping farmers to adopt practices and behaviours that will deliver increases in water quality.

“ASSAP, its farmers and advisors have taken a real leadership role in improving water quality and it is a genuine roadmap to drive further improvements in the area,” the minister argued.

However, Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage Darragh O’Brien said: “While we have seen some water quality improvements, overall the quality of our natural water is deteriorating – primarily due to pollution of our rivers from P and N.

“Our response requires a change from the ‘business as usual’ approach. Everyone involved must adopt a sincere collaborative effort if we are to meet this urgent challenge,” Minister O’Brien added.

Noel Meehan, manager of the ASSAP programme for Teagasc, said: “Farmers and the farming organisations have continued to engage very positively with the ASSAP advisors.

“We continue to work closely with farmers and to support them in putting ‘the right measures in the right place’ so that they can play their part in delivering water quality improvements,” Meehan added.

