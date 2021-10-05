One obvious response by Irish tillage farmers to the recent hike in chemical fertiliser prices is to make greater use of organic manures within their businesses.

The issue was discussed during a recent Teagasc Tillage Edge podcast.

According to soil specialist Mark Plunkett, chemical fertiliser prices have increased significantly in 2021.

He stated: “The indications are that they will remain high in 2022.

“It is a supply/demand situation with a specific focus on the availability of urea on the world market.”

“Global demand for fertiliser continues to grow at around 4% per year. China and India are now two major players in the market. And they have imported a lot more urea in 2021 than would have been the case in previous years.”

The Johnstown Castle-based scientist went on to point out that there are also problems in the market with regard to the availability of potash. This relates to issues concerning Russia and Ukraine.

Organic manures

Turning to the issue relating to the greater use of organic manures on tillage farms, Plunkett explained that cattle slurry is equivalent in nutrient terms to a 6:5:32 compound. That puts a value of around €23/1,000 gallons.

In the case of pig slurry, which has an N:P:K equivalence of 19:17:20. At current market prices, it would be valued at €27/1,000 gallons.

Plunkett further explained: “These values may well increase further as we move into 2022.”

Transport costs

Where associated transport and spreading costs are concerned, the Teagasc specialist said that most tillage farmers will be within a relatively short distance from a piggery or dairy farms.

He added: “This means that spreading and transport will come within a single charge.

“In the case of poultry manure or mushroom compost, there may well be an additional transport cost, as these products may well be coming from a distance away.”

But even at a value of €30/1,000 gallons, the nutrient content of pig slurry will just about cover its spreading costs.

Plunkett continued: “This is based on a spreading charge of €75 per load using a 3,000 gallon tanker.

“The nutrient value of slurry and manures is very important. Livestock farmers should get these products analysed, after which they can put a real value on the slurries and manures they are selling.

“Poultry manure is extremely nutrient dense. So it can travel a fair distance. Pig slurry, on the other hand is 94% water. So it must be used close to the farm of origin.”