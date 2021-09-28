A 35% reduction in agricultural emissions by 2030 is the “maximum that can be delivered”, according to Teagasc director Gerry Boyle.

Climate law commits Ireland to a 51%reduction – across the whole economy – of emissions by 2030.

Speaking today (Tuesday, September 28) at the launch of Teagasc’s 2020 Annual Report, Boyle said that in the agriculture sector specifically, 20% to 25% of emissions can be mitigated “with a massive effort and the whole reorientation of the advisory service”.

“We’ve been working with our advisors to train them up to what’s required in terms of technologies and so forth. That’s a massive effort in itself,” the outgoing Teagasc director said.

A further 10% reduction may be possible through technological solutions to offset methane emissions, though Boyle said he is “less certain” about being able secure that additional reduction.

These technological solutions, he noted, primarily involve feed additives and breeding – as there is genetic variation in methane output of different animals. However, implementing such a breeding programme would take time.

While research on these issues are continuing, Boyle highlighted that “changing the hearts and minds of farmers is where the big effort is going to come in”.

“Agriculture being a biological process, even if there is agreement on what has to be done, there’s a crank-up period. We’re full steam ahead on this. This is really an extraordinary challenge.”

He also noted that, once sectoral targets are established, they will be part of legislation and, if they are not achieved, third parties will be able to take court action.

However, Boyle expressed his view that, in the next number of months, the “appreciation of what has to be done will become apparent”.

“We know from experience that take-up is the issue. I’m sure there will be some policy developments from government.”

Speaking about beef specifically, Boyle noted that most beef producers are highly extensive, so their emissions footprint isn’t as much of an issue compared to dairy farmers.

On herd sizes and the national herd generally, the Teagasc director said that the national herd can be stabilised and does not need to go beyond its current level.

The question, he suggested, was over whether stabilisation would be sufficient in meeting the overall economy-wide 51% reduction target by 2030.

“If there is a policy that goes beyond that, obviously that becomes challenging for all livestock,” Boyle stressed.

This is Boyle’s final week as director of Teagasc. His tenure comes to an end on Friday (October 1). Frank O’Mara will take over the role on that day.

