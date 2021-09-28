Aurivo Consumer Foods business has taken home top prizes at the prestigious Great Taste Awards 2021.

The company achieved star ratings for three of its Connacht Gold butter products and its organic milk, Organic For Us.

The 2021 award-winning products are the Connacht Gold Butter with Sea Salt, Connacht Gold Garlic and Herb Butter, Connacht Gold Creamery Butter and Organic For Us Whole Milk.

Connacht Gold Butter with Sea Salt received two stars, the second highest accolade awarded to food products at the UK and Ireland industry event run by the Guild of Fine Food.

‘Highest standard of food quality’ among Aurivo suppliers

Stephen Blewitt, general manager of dairy at Aurivo said: “We are delighted that Aurivo Consumer Foods products have once again been honoured at the prestigious Great Taste Awards.

“Aurivo’s milk suppliers and production facilities are committed to maintaining the highest standard of food quality and producing the best pasture-based products.

“Products across our entire range have been recognised by an esteemed group of judges. We are particularly delighted that our Connacht Gold Sea Salt Butter received two stars, highlighting the exceptional standard of our products,” he added.

“We take great pride from the Organic For Us Great Taste Award. As Ireland’s largest supplier of organic milk products, and the growing interest in the organic sector nationally, this award further strengthens Aurivo’s number one position in organic milk.”

The awards acknowledge the best food and drink globally and Great Taste is recognised as a respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

The awards are judged by food and drink specialists from around the world.

