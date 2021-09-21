Aurivo and Tipperary Co-op have become the latest milk processors to announce their milk prices for August supplies – with both cooperatives moving to lift their respective offerings.

Aurivo has increased its milk price by 0.25c/L on the previous month.

This means Aurivo suppliers will receive a price of 36.25c/L including VAT and standard bonuses.

Meanwhile, Tipperary Co-op has lifted its August base milk price by 0.5c/L including VAT and bonuses.

Last Friday (September 17), southern cooperative Dairygold announced that it has increased the August milk price by 0.5c/L.

This brings the August price to 36.25c/L based on standard constituents of 3.3% protein and 3.6% butterfat, inclusive of bonuses and VAT.

The previous day Kerry Group revealed its decision to hold its August milk price at 35c/L, excluding 0.5c/L in bonuses. The flat 1c/L top-up paid in July will not be paid in August.

Advertisement

Earlier last week, Glanbia announced that it will pay its member milk suppliers 35.6c/L (including VAT) for August creamery supplies, at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

This figure is unchanged from last month’s announcement for July milk.

Farmers members will receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplies this month as their ‘Share of GI Profit’.

Meanwhile, on Monday (September 13), the board of Lakeland Dairies increased the co-operative’s price for August.

In the Republic of Ireland, Lakeland Dairies confirmed a base price of 36.5c/L, including VAT, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein – an increase of 0.5c/L.

In Northern Ireland, Lakeland increased its price for August by 0.3p/L to 29.5p/L.

Download Our Free App