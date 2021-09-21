A new collaboration has been announced by ActionZero and Eurofarm Foods – which will seek to decarbonise heat in the processing of meat.

The partner firms say that a “solution” has been was designed and built in Ireland and was installed in the Duleek, Co. Meath, site.

The project has a stated objective of eliminating oil-fired steam boilers from the site, and reducing CO2 emissions and prime energy use.

Settling on a patented Hybrid EscoPod version due to grid constraints, the companies describe their project as a heat-pump solution, powered with electricity generated by LPG driven microturbines; this delivers water at over 85°.

This replaced the existing oil-fired steam boiler at the site.

The firms say the EscoPod blending system “reliably manages the delivery of hot water to process at the various temperatures required”.

The project claims financial savings of 65%, and CO2 savings of over 850t per year.

Commenting on the collaboration, Eurofarm Foods CEO Michael Fox said: “Our number one priority is the food safety, and quality of the food that we produce.

“Hot water demand for plant hygiene and sterilisation of equipment to ensure a clean production process for food safety was an enormous cost, both financially and environmentally.

“Now, with the EscoPod, we have massively reduced our energy use and carbon emissions, whilst improving control of our hot water requirements.”

General manager of Eurofarm Ciaran Boyle added: “We’re looking forward to the result of a review with ActionZero to determine the next step towards zero carbon.”

Denis Collins, ActionZero CEO, described the project as a “pioneering moment for the food processing industry”, adding:

“This collaboration between ActionZero and Eurofarms has produced a ground-breaking moment for the decarbonisation of hot water and heat – significantly lowering emissions and cost – a perfect storm.

“We will accelerate our ActionZero Escopod solution across industry,” he said.

