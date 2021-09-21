Farmers should take no less than €6.00/kg for lambs, as factories’ tactics of pulling prices appear to have backfired, according to the sheep chair of the Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers’ Association (ICSA).

Speaking to Agriland yesterday (Monday, September 20), Sean McNamara said that a steady to improved trade is being seen for lambs at the start of this week.

He said: “Factories are hungry for lambs and their tactics over the last two weeks or so of pulling prices, expecting farmers to panic into selling lambs seem to have backfired with prices at the start of this week strengthening.

“In one meat processing plant yesterday, €6.30/kg was widely available for lambs, but factories are doing their best to keep any increase in prices on the down-low.

“Even though some factories are offering a base price less than €6.00/kg, I’d be telling farmers not to accept anything less than €6.00/kg for their lambs.

“There is a very strong demand for lambs and factories are hungry for supplies so don’t throw them away.

“And if your getting nowhere with the factories, go to the mart, especially if you have any heavy lambs as they are a good trade.”

Sean added that factories are paying up to €3.30/kg for ewes, with the trade for ewes easing off over the last few weeks.

