Gardaí are investigating a bale fire which occurred in the Malahide area of north Co. Dublin, yesterday (Sunday, September 19).

A statement from Gardaí said that emergency services attended the scene of the incident, which occurred in a field where a number of bales had gone ablaze.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported.

Four units including a water tanker are currently attending a hay barn fire in #Kinsealy Fingal.



🌬️ Smoke is drifting across the area



🚪 if affected keep all windows and doors closed#Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/ji2EjGQbOH— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 19, 2021

No arrests have been made in relation to the incident. Investigations are ongoing, Gardaí said.

Dublin Fire Brigade took to social media to describe the the incident, saying that four fire units, including a water tanker, descended upon the blaze.

The fire service explained that smoke was drifting across the area, and people in the affected vicinity were advised to keep all windows and doors closed.

The fire was visible in the night sky for a considerable distance.

Advertisement

After some hours, Dublin Fire Brigade said it had made good progress in tackling the blaze.

A water relay was in place to pump water to the fire ground.

We've made good progress at the hay fire in #Kinsealy. A water relay was in place to pump water to the fire ground 1/2 pic.twitter.com/3uAhj1m7we— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 19, 2021

This is the second bale fire in the country this month.

Firefighters were called out to tackle a large blaze of straw bales in Meath on Sunday, September 5.

Investigations subsequently began into suspected criminal damage, authorities confirmed.

Meath County Fire and Rescue Service were called into action to the incident, near Ashbourne, where a substantial stack of straw bales had caught fire in a field.

Subsequently, Gardaí said they were “investigating a suspected criminal damage by fire incident.”

Related Stories: Trailer trouble for towing driver following Garda stop

Download Our Free App