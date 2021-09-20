The total number of pigs in Ireland in June 2021 was estimated at 1,694,300, according to the latest data from the Central Statistics Office (CSO).

This represents an increase of 3.6% compared to June 2020, with 1,542,400 non-breeding pigs and 151,900 breeding animals. Source: CSO Ireland

A comparison of the June 2020 and June 2021 figures (see table below), shows that in the breeding category the number of:

Other sows for breeding decreased by 5.4%;

Gilts not yet served increased by 8.6%.

June 2019 June 2020 June 2021 Change 2020-2021 Change 2020-2021 ‘000 ‘000 % Total pigs 1,616 1,632.1 1,694.3 62.2 3.8 Breeding pigs 143.3 143.7 151.9 8.2 5.7 Gilts in pig 18.6 19.9 20.9 1.0 5.1 Sows in pig 78.7 76.5 83.8 7.4 9.6 Other sows for breeding 27.0 30.6 29.0 -1.6 -5.4 Gilts not yet served 18.0 15.7 17.0 1.3 8.6 Boars 1.1 1.1 1.2 0.1 9.1 Other pigs 1,472.7 1,488.4 1,542.4 54.0 3.6 80kg+ 284 316.7 318.3 1.6 0.5 50kg-80kg 299.2 304.6 343.0 5.4 12.6 20kg-50kg 437.5 417.7 421.6 3.9 0.9 <20kg 452.0 449.4 459.4 10.1 2.2 Source: CSO Ireland

The estimates are based on returns from the June 2021 Pig Survey which collects data on pig numbers held by specialised producers.

A total of 352 specialised pig farms were included in the survey for June 2021, accounting for 88% of the estimated total pig population.

In cases where a pig farm did not make a June 2021 return, the CSO has said that an estimate was created by taking that farm’s 2020 return and applying the trend observed between the 2020 and 2021 collected data, for each pig category.

Figures in the text and tables have been rounded to the nearest 100 units. Breeding pigs Other pigs Total pigs ‘000 June 2020 143.7 1,488.4 1,632.1 June 2021 151.9 1,542.4 1,694.3 % change +5.4 +3.5 +3.6 Source: CSO Irelamd

Access to China

Last week, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Charlie McConalogue announced that “significant advances” have been made in gaining access for Irish breeding pigs and sheepmeat to China.

Minister McConalogue signed and exchanged formal protocols with Minister Ni of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) that are set to “pave the way” for the export of breeding pigs from Ireland to China.

The newly signed protocol between Minister McConalogue and Minister Ni sets out the quarantine and hygiene requirements for the export of high-quality breeding pigs to China.

