A number of members of the Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) have warned of potential “major traffic jams” ahead of the organisation’s protest which is due to take place tomorrow, Friday, October 8.

IFA members have confirmed to Agriland this evening, Thursday, that there may well be “major traffic jams” at the locations set to be targeted by tomorrow’s protests.

It is also understood that some members of other farm lobby groups will be rowing in under the IFA banner and supporting the planned protests tomorrow.

The rallies or protests are set to take place in Cavan, Roscommon, Portlaoise and Cork and will be led by the IFA’s president Tim Cullinan.

Speaking ahead of the protest, Cullinan stated: “For the last two years, the IFA has tried to engage with Government on the sector’s future. Despite this, it continues to treat us as low-hanging fruit that it can target without impunity.

“At the same time, it’s rolling out the red carpet for energy-guzzling multinationals and allowing food, peat, and timber to be imported from less efficient countries in Europe and further afield.

“IFA will not allow farmers to be sacrificial lambs so the Government can give the appearance of ‘doing the right thing’,” he added.

The rallies will take place at the following times tomorrow, Friday, October 8:

Cavan (7:00am);

Roscommon (11:00am);

Portlaoise (4:00pm);

Cork city (8:00pm).

Cullinan continued: “We are sounding an alarm. Without proper negotiation with farmers and a coherent plan, farming and food production will be unrecognisable.

“We want the government to get serious and sit down to develop a workable farm-level plan.”

Concluding, Cullinan stressed: “The whole Government approach is to preach at farmers. The Government needs to sit around the table with farmers and agree a plan at farm level for the next five to 10 years.

“If they continue on their current trajectory, they will decimate Irish farming and rural Ireland. This will deliver no benefit to the environment as food production will simply move to other countries that have a larger climate footprint than Ireland.”

