Met Éireann has said that weather conditions this weekend will remain settled with rain possible in some areas.

The national forecaster has said that today (Friday January 14) will be mainly cloudy with some sunny spells at times and highest temperatures of 5 to 9°.

It will be generally dry day with some patches of drizzle in light south to southeasterly or variable breezes.

Overnight, it will remain cloudy and dry, with some drizzle possible in coastal areas.

Patches of mist and fog will occur in the light breezes, frost will develop under any clear skies as temperatures fall back to 0 to 5°.

Weekend Weather

Over the weekend, Met Éireann said that the weather will be generally settled but there could be rain at times.

Saturday (January 15) will be cloudy with some sunny spells at times; light rain or drizzle is a possibility too.

There will be light southerly breezes and temperatures will reach highs of 5 to 10°, feeling mildest in the southwest

On Saturday night, outbreaks of rain will develop in the northwest and move southeastwards across Connacht and Ulster.

Elsewhere, there will be a mixture of cloud and clear spells with some mist, fog and light rain.

The mercury will fall back to between 2 and 5°; light westerly winds will turn northwesterly in the rain.

On Sunday (January 16), drizzle, mist and fog will be slow to clear but the weather in the northwest will be drier and brighter, these conditions will move southeastwards as the day progresses.

Daytime temperatures will range from 7 to 10°; north to northwesterly winds will turn variable in the evening.

Sunday night will bring frost to many parts as temperatures fall to between -3 to +1°; in the dry and cold conditions some mist or fog is possible in the light and variable winds.

Monday (January 16) will be dry with spells of winter sunshine but it is forecast to get cloudier as the day goes on, highest temperatures of 7 to 11°.

During Monday night rain will develop in the northwest of the country, it will feel coldest in Ulster in the early part of the night but it will get milder with temperatures, in general, ranging from 8 to 11°.

Rain will become patchy on Tuesday (January 17) to leave a dry, mild day with sunny spells in light to moderate southwesterly breezes.

Met Éireann has said that the weather will be settled for the remainder of the week and rainfall amounts will be low.