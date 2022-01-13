The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has announced that new chairpersons have been elected to head up five of the organisation’s committees.

The results of the elections were notified to the committees by national returning officer Martin Stapleton via online meetings with each respective committee today (Thursday, January 13).

Each of the new chairs will take up their roles at the IFA AGM later this month.

TJ Maher from South Tipperary IFA will take over from Pat Farrell as chair of the Animal Health Committee. He has previously served as vice-chair of the same committee.

Alice Doyle, from Wexford, has been elected chairperson of the Farm Family Committee. She succeeds Caroline Farrell who completes her term.

The new chair of the IFA Hill Committee is Cáillin Conneelly from Galway. He replaces Flor McCarthy.

On the Poultry Committee, Nigel Sweetman from Cork Central IFA has been elected to succeed Andy Boylan.

Finally, the Potato Committee has elected Sean Ryan from Wexford as its new chair. He takes over from Thomas McKeown, whose four-year terms will expire at the AGM.

Three more election results – for the sheep, grain and forestry committees – are set to be announced tomorrow.

IFA Cork North chair elected

In other IFA election news this week, members in north Co. Cork have elected a new chairperson for the Cork North area.

Pat O’Keefe has been successfully elected to the role, beating out competition from John Magner.

IFA sources described the election on Monday as “a very close contest”.

O’Keefe is a pig farmer near Mitchelstown, Co. Cork. He is currently the Cork North representative on the IFA’s Animal Health Committee.

His opponent in the race, Magner, is the Cork North representative on the Forestry Committee.

O’Keefe will take over from outgoing Cork North chairperson Anne Baker.