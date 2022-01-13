Northern Ireland’s food and drink companies are invited to enter the 2022 Northern Ireland Food and Drink Awards.

Sponsored by firmus energy, the awards are recognised by the industry as a key indicator of quality and success for food manufacturers and processors, offering local companies an invaluable opportunity to showcase innovative, quality products in front of key customers and stakeholders.

There are a range of opportunities for food and drink companies of all sizes to participate in the awards, free of charge, with 12 categories including: Best New Product for micro, small, medium and large businesses; Best International/GB Product Launch; and a new Environmental Sustainability category.

The entries will be judged by a panel of industry experts, including representatives from major retailers.

The winners will be announced at a gala awards ceremony hosted by BBC Northern Ireland presenter Jo Scott on Friday, March 11, 2022 in the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast.

Michael Bell, executive director, Northern Ireland Food and Drink Association (NIFDA) encouraged local food and drink businesses to enter before the deadline of January 31:

“The NIFDA awards are back, and they are bigger than ever with a host of categories that will highlight the very best food and drink products Northern Ireland has to offer.

“Not only are the awards a celebration of our world-class food and drink, they are an important opportunity for firms of all sizes to showcase their products to an audience of industry leaders and key customers.

“This year we have included some new categories to reflect evolving consumer trends and customer demands on sustainability and diet.

“Our new Healthier Product Innovation Award recognises the commitment of local companies offering healthier products lower in calories, sugar, saturated fat and/or salt.

“Another new category this year is Skills and Apprenticeships, championing firms that have shown commitment to developing a new generation of talent within the industry.

“This is an excellent opportunity for our innovative food and drink companies to display their credentials to major retailers and key industry players, and I would urge firms to visit our dedicated awards website and get their entries in ahead of the January 31, deadline.”