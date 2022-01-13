Glanbia has topped the December 2021 milk price announced earlier today (January 13) by Lakeland Dairies by 2c/L, revealing that it will pay its members 42c/L (including VAT) at 3.6% butterfat and 3.3% protein.

The creamery price includes an unconditional late supply bonus of 2c/L (including VAT) that will be paid on milk supplied in December, the company said.

This bonus is also paid on surplus milk from its liquid and autumn calving scheme suppliers.

Glanbia Ireland

Glanbia Ireland (GI) will pay a base milk price for December of 39.58 c/L (including VAT) for creamery milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein. This is an increase of 1c/L (including VAT) from the November base price.

Farmer members will also receive a 0.42c/L (including VAT) payment from Glanbia Co-op on all milk supplied during December as their ‘share of GI profit’.

The GI base price, late supply bonus and co-op ‘share of GI profit’ payments will all be adjusted to reflect the actual constituents of milk delivered by suppliers.

The Glanbia milk price for December creamery milk, based on LTO constituents of 4.2% butterfat and 3.4% protein, is 45.63c/L.

Commenting, GI chair, John Murphy said:

“Milk supplies remain moderate in some leading dairy regions,ch is underpinning strong international prices for dairy ingredients.

“We will continue to monitor developments and the impact of the Covid-19 variant.”

Seasonality payments

The 2c/L late supply bonus was previously confined to creamery milk suppliers.

However, it will now apply to all milk supplied including all volumes supplied by Glanbia’s liquid and autumn calving scheme suppliers who are not already subject to premium payments.

Lakelands

Earlier today, the board of Lakeland Dairies confirmed that it would be paying 40c/L for December milk in the Republic of Ireland (including VAT) and a lactose bonus, for milk at 3.6% fat and 3.3% protein.

Chairperson of the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers’ Association (ICMSA) Dairy Committee, Noel Murphy, welcomed the Lakeland decision and said he expected the upward trend to continue.