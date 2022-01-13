The Rural Independent Group of TDs is calling on the government to provide a hardship support scheme for pig farmers, as the sector experiences what they describe as a “spiralling income crisis”.

Cork South West deputy Michael Collins said: “There is now a significant gap between the cost of pig production and what farmers are being paid.

“Soaring input costs and supply chain disruptions caused by Covid-19 and Brexit mean a 500-sow unit is now losing more than €35,000 a month.

“The most recent pig price cut of 4c/kg coupled with rising feed costs of €35/t, means every pig produced on Irish farms is now losing over €35,” he added.

“This is further compounded by the fact that farmers are feeding pigs that would ordinarily have been killed weeks ago, as factories cannot carry out kills, due to staffing pressures.”

Mental health of pig farmers

The rural deputies have also raised concern about the mental health of pig farmers across the country, who are currently under “extreme pressure” and financial strain.

“Pig farmers have raised their dire situation with us. Accordingly, we are now calling on the Minister for Agriculture [Charlie McConalogue] and the government to take urgent action to support these farmers,” deputy Collins continued.

“We believe an emergency state hardship scheme must be established. The scheme must be easily accessible to all pig farmers.”

“Equally, we believe the state should purchase at least 100,000 pigs from crippled farmers, slaughter them, and hold them in cold storage,” he added.

The independent grouping of rural TDs is also calling on the government to instruct banks and feed suppliers to be flexible with farmers at this time.

“Unfortunately, the Irish government has failed to act and we believe this position is no longer tenable, as governments in other jurisdictions have rallied to the support of their pig farmers,” the TD added.

“For instance, support schemes have been introduced in Scotland with grant aid of over £1.4 million and in the U.S where a $54/pig (€47) scheme, together with a further $50 million (€44 million) recoupment of losses scheme, was implemented to support their farmers.”

“We urgently need a financial aid package for the Irish pig sector, and we cannot overstate the gravity of this situation. Minister McConalogue and the government must respond now,” deputy Collins concluded.