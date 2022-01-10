Met Éireann has said that conditions this week will become gradually more settled than the previous seven days as a ridge of high pressure builds across the country.

Today (January 10) will begin cloudy with patchy outbreaks of light rain or drizzle in some areas.

It will be mild this afternoon as temperatures climb to between 9 to 12°, but it will feel chillier as the day progresses as skies clear and southwesterly winds turn westerly.

There will be a mixture of cloudy and clear conditions across the country tonight as any patchy rain moves eastwards and winds ease, some mist may form.

Temperatures will drop back to between 0 and 3° with frost possible in the north, some patchy drizzle may occur in the south where it will be milder.

Met Éireann

The national forecaster has said that tomorrow (Tuesday, January 11) will be a bright day with long spells of winter sunshine, some drizzle may be a possibility in the south, while there could be isolated showers in the far north.

Temperatures will reach highs of 7 to 10° and winds will be light in general.

On Tuesday night, the mercury will fall to -1 to 3° under clear skies with some frost, fog and mist in the south.

Wednesday (January 12) will be another dry and bright day, with an isolated shower in Atlantic coastal areas, where conditions will be cloudier.

Temperatures will reach highs of 7 to 10°.

It will stay clear and dry on Wednesday night in light winds with mist or fog patches in southern areas; lowest overnight temperatures of 1 to 4°.

Thursday (January 13) will be a cloudier day and winds will veer southerly, some isolated showers may occur in coastal parts with highest temperatures of 6 to 9°.

That cloud cover will make Thursday night a bit milder and there could be some showers in that southerly wind.

Friday will see a return to settled conditions with scattered cloud and some showers, winds will be light and temperatures will range from 6 to 9°.

Met Éireann is forecasting that next weekend will bring generally settled weather with isolated showers on coasts.