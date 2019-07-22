Week to start warm and dry, but turning unsettled from Wednesday

Met Éireann is predicting a dry and warm start to the coming week, but more unsettled conditions from the middle of the week onwards.

Today, Monday, July 22, will be mostly dry with sunny spells developing. However, it will be cloudier in some Atlantic areas and along the south coast, with patchy rain, drizzle and mist.

It will be warm and humid, with highest temperature values of 20° to 25°, though slightly less along coastal western and southern areas.

Today will see moderate south-westerly winds, thought these will be fresh and strong nearer the coasts, and occasionally very strong and gusty on west and north-western coasts.

Tonight will be dry in many places, with variable cloud cover. However, patchy mist and drizzle will continue in the same areas, and around high ground.

Breezes will turn in a southerly direction, and will become fresh to strong at times in the west and north-west. Tonight will also see humid conditions, with minimum temperatures of 14° to 17°.

Tomorrow, Tuesday, July 23, will see similar conditions, with patchy morning mist and drizzle affecting Munster and south Leinster.

The lengthiest sunny spells are expected to occur in Ulster and north Leinster, with top temperatures of 20° to 26°.

Tomorrow will see light to moderate south-westerly breezes, which again will be fresh to strong and gusty near west and south-west coasts.

Tuesday night will see showers spreading up from the south-east, with the threat of a few thundery downpours in the east and north. There will be further outbreaks of rain coming in off the Atlantic coast, affecting the south-west and west. Lowest temperatures will be 14° to 17°.

Condition will turn cloudier and wetter on Wednesday, July 24, with scattered showers affecting Connacht and Munster. It will also be cooler, with highs of 19° to 22°.

Light to moderate breezes will turn from southerly to south-easterly over the course of Wednesday, which will freshen in the south and west.

Showers will spread to further ares over the the course of Wednesday night, with lows of 14° to 16°.

Thursday, July 25, will see the potential for heavy downpours in the western half of the country, with the risk of spot flooding. Winds will be strong at times near the coasts. The rain is expected to ease from around mid-afternoon, with top temperatures of 19° to 22°.

Sunny spells and scattered showers are being predicted for Friday, with cloud increasing in the west and south-west by evening. Top temperatures will be 17° to 21°.

After a very wet day yesterday, drying conditions are expected to improve today and tomorrow, though it will remain damp along the west coast. From Wednesday, drying conditions will become moderate to poor.