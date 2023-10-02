The weather this week will bring wetter than average conditions to the north and northwest of the country, but drier than average conditions elsewhere, according to Met Éireann.

Much of the country will have a mostly dry day today (Monday, October 2) with just a few passing showers and spells of hazy sunshine breaking through the cloud. Duller conditions with patchy rain and drizzle in the south and southeast will gradually clear eastwards later this afternoon.

In the west and northwest, showers will merge to rain for a time this evening. Highest temperatures will be 13° to 16° in light to moderate southwest breezes.

Scattered showers, some heavy, will spread eastwards over the country tonight. There will be clear spells too though, and a few mist and fog patches. Lowest temperatures will be 8° to 11° in mostly light to moderate west to southwest breezes, fresh to strong near coasts.

Tomorrow (Tuesday, October 3) will be a breezy day with a mix of sunshine and passing showers.

The showers will become increasingly confined to the west and northwest towards evening as the moderate to fresh westerly winds back southwest and ease inland, but the winds will remain fresh and gusty near coasts.

Highest temperatures tomorrow will range 13° to 17°, coolest in the northwest.

Cloud will increase countrywide on Tuesday night with outbreaks of rain developing in the northwest. It will be largely dry elsewhere, with just isolated showers near Atlantic coasts.

Lowest temperatures overnight tomorrow will be around 9° to 12°. Mostly light to moderate southwest winds over land will continue fresh to strong and gusty near coasts.

It will be mostly cloudy on Wednesday (October 4) with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, heaviest and most persistent in the west and north. The best of the drier and brighter weather will be in the south and southeast.

Highest temperatures on Wednesday are expected to be 14° to 17°, coolest in the north in moderate to fresh, and at times gusty, southwesterly winds, which will ease later in the day.

Wednesday night is expected to be mostly cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle retreating to the west and north on Wednesday night. Light to moderate south to southwest winds, fresher along Atlantic coasts, are also expected, with lowest temperatures 10° to 13°.

It will be mostly cloudy on Thursday (October 5), with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The weather will become breezy in the afternoon as southerly winds increase moderate to fresh and gusty. Highest temperatures will be 14° to 16°.

It will continue damp and breezy on Thursday night, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle retreating to the west and north. Lowest temperatures should be 11° to 14° in moderate southerly breezes, which will be fresh and gusty near coasts.

Friday (October 6) will start mild, damp, and mostly cloudy, with patchy rain and drizzle. It will brighten up through the day, with sunny spells developing in most parts by evening. It will be breezy, with moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds, and highest temperatures of 17° to 19°.