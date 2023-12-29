Met Éireann has issued further weather warnings for this weekend for several counties, with extended periods of rain and wind expected.

A Status Yellow warning for rain had already been in place for today (Friday, December 29), and will remain in place until 9.00p.m.

The warning is valid for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo (particularly the northern part of the county) and Sligo.

Met Éireann is predicting heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding in these areas.

However, the national forecaster has now updated its warnings for tomorrow (Saturday, December 30) and Sunday (December 31).

A Status Yellow warning for wind and rain will come into effect at 2:00a.m overnight tonight/Saturday morning for counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford.

The warning will remain in place for almost 24 hours, expiring at 11:00p.m Saturday night.

Southwest winds will be strong and gusty at times in these counties, coupled with heavy rain and thundery showers.

Potential impacts in the affected counties include surface flooding, wave overtopping, loose debris, objects displaced, and difficult travelling conditions.

As that warning expires tomorrow night, another Status Yellow warning, for wind alone, will come into force for counties Clare, Cork, Limerick and Wexford.

This warning will come into force at 11:00p.m tomorrow night and will remain in place until 5:00p.m Sunday evening.

Westerly winds veering northwesterly will be strong and gusty at times in the affected areas.

Possible impacts include loose debris, objects displaced, difficult travelling conditions, and wave overtopping.

The UK’s Met Office has issued its equivalent of a Status Yellow rain warning for all six counties of Northern Ireland.

This warning comes into effect at 4:00a.m tomorrow morning and will remain in place until 11:00a.m.

Heavy rain on Saturday morning may lead to some transport disruption in Northern Ireland, the Met Office said.

In general over the weekend and into the first week of the new year, there will be significant spells of rain and wind, with the weather remaining unsettled.