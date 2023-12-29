Met Éireann has issued further weather warnings for rain and wind, as unsettled conditions are set to remain over the weekend and into the first week of the new year.

A Status Yellow warning for rain came into effect at 6.00a.m today (Friday, December 29), and will remain in place until 9.00p.m.

The warning is valid for counties Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo (particularly the northern part of the county) and Sligo.

Met Éireann is predicting heavy rainfall leading to localised flooding in these areas.

Furthermore, a Status Yellow warning for wind has been issued for counties Cork, Kerry, Waterford and Wexford.

This warning will come into effect at 2.00a.m tomorrow (Saturday, December 30), and will remain in place until midday.

Southerly winds will increase strong to gale force and gusty during that period in the affected counties.

These onshore winds, coupled with high spring tides, will lead to some coastal flooding.

In general, outside of these weather warnings, today will see cloudy periods and some sunny spells along with some scattered showers for much of the country, some of which will be heavy, especially in the north.

Some localised flooding is possible in northern counties. Highest temperatures will be 4° to 8° in fresh and gusty westerly breezes.

There will be some clear spells at first tonight with just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures will be -1° to +3° with some frost and icy stretches forming with light breezes.

However, cloud will build from the southwest overnight, turning milder as the rain follows, extending northeastwards over much of the country by morning, accompanied by fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds. There is a chance of falls of sleet on the leading edge of the rain.

Tomorrow will see wet and windy weather to start to the day with widespread rain, heavy or thundery at times, with some localised flooding possible. The rain will clear from the west to sunny spells and showers from the western half of the country through the morning, extending to all areas in the afternoon.

Some showers will be heavy with a chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Highest afternoon temperatures are expected to be 5° to 9°, coolest in the northwest. Fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds, with onshore gales, will mean there is a chance of coastal flooding in the south and southwest.

On Saturday night there will be clear spells and squally showers overnight, most frequent in the west and southwest. Lowest temperatures of 3° to 6° in fresh to strong and gusty southerly or cyclonic variable winds.

Sunday (December 31) will see breezy or windy weather with sunny spells, and scattered showers with a chance of hail. Fresh to strong and gusty westerly or cyclonic variable winds will gradually decrease moderate to fresh and gusty through the day. Highest temperatures are expected to be 5° to 8° generally.

On Sunday night, showers will continue overnight, mainly for Atlantic counties with longer spells of rain possible in the northwest. Some frost or ice will form, with lowest temperatures of -1° to +3° in mostly moderate westerly winds.

On Monday, (January 1, 2024), sunny spells and scattered showers early in the day will become more isolated through the morning and early afternoon. Cloud will build from the southwest with rain following, extending northeastwards over much of the country by night-time.

Highest afternoon temperatures will be 5° to 8° in light to moderate southwesterly winds, backing southeasterly and increasing moderate to fresh with the rain.

Outbreaks of rain will clear northwards from most areas overnight on Monday, with clear spells and scattered showers following from the west. Lowest temperatures over the northern half of the country will be -2° to 0°, milder further south.